Sen. Roger Wicker wins re-election, AP says

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The Associated Press has declared that Sen. Roger Wicker won re-election to the U.S. Senate.
Wicker faced Democrat David Baria, Danny Bedwell and Shawn O’Hara. This will be Wicker’s third full term in the U.S. Senate.
Before becoming a U.S. Senator in 2007, the Pontotoc-native represented Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, and before that served in the state Senate.
Wicker is an Air Force veteran and currently a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. As chair of the Subcommittee on Seapower, he has been a strong advocate for a 355-ship U.S. Naval fleet. Currently, there are only 279 ships in America’s battle fleet.
Baria and Wicker both won their respective primaries in June before facing off in the November election.
Votes are still being counted in this year’s special election.
Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mike Espy, Chris McDaniel and Tobey Bartee faced off in a special election for the seat that was vacated by Thad Cochran when he retired April 1, 2018. Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith to the seat in the interim.
McDaniel originally announced plans to run against Wicker for his seat, but withdrew from that race after Cochran’s announcement.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.