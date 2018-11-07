Chevron awards Jackson County teachers for STEM projects

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Students showed off their problem-solving skills during a ceremony at Fab Lab in Jackson County.
Their demonstration highlighted one of three projects that the Chevron Maker Contest awarded for excellence in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Chevron describes a maker project as anything that gets students tinkering, building, designing, sketching, prototyping, and critically thinking.
Jacqueline Warrick, a teacher at Magnolia Park Elementary, took home first prize with her project, STEM with Folktales. The lesson uses popular storybook characters to teach students how to build tools that will help them in their journeys.
Warrick believes the project is a great way to link classroom concepts to valuable life skills.
“The stuff we’re learning is stuff they’ll use in everyday life. Too often you hear ‘When am I going to use this? When am I going to use this math or when am I going to use this science?' For them to realize it truly is all around us. It is really rewarding," she explained.
The Chevron Fuel Your School program has been active in Jackson County since 2012.
Read more below for a full list of winners and their prizes:
- 1st Place: $5,000 Donorschoose.org gift card, Ms. Jacqueline Warrick, STEM with Folktales (Magnolia Park Elementary School)
- 2nd place: $2,500 Donorschoose.org gift card, Mrs. Melissa Sundberg, Full STEAM Ahead: Maker Project (Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School)
- 3rd place: $1,000 Donorschoose.org gift card, Mr. Billy Carroll, STEMulating Learning and Maker Marine Madness (Moss Point Vocational Center)
