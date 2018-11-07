Biloxi man arrested after breaking into home, owner fights him off

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi police arrested 21-year-old Jordan Robert Rucker of Biloxi Wednesday. Rucker was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling.
Police say the arrest came after they received a report of a burglary in the 2400 block of Beach Blvd. The homeowner was at the home at the time of the home invasion. According to police, the homeowner reportedly fought with Rucker after he forced his way into the house.
Rucker fled the scene before police arrived but was later located and taken into custody without incident.
Police report no one was injured or required medical attention.
Rucker was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where he was held on a $50,000.00 bond.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.