WLOX Player of the Week: East Central RB Dylan Grinsteinner

HURLEY, MS (WLOX) - Dylan Grinsteinner’s name sometimes trips up even the best of us.
“Oh, it happens all the time," Grinsteinner laughed. "I can’t even re-pronounce the way they pronounce it sometimes.”
His running style has the same effect on opposing defenses.
The East Central running back turned in 15 carries, 201 yards and four touchdowns in their playoff opener over Quitman, all before the halftime buzzer.
“It’s a fantastic (and) good feeling," Grinsteinner said. "All the credit goes upfront, to the coaches and the offensive linemen.”
“He runs hard, all year he’s done so," said East Central running backs coach Donnie Wallace. "Why Friday happened like it did, who knows, but who cares, right? We were happy to see him break the two-hundred yard mark for sure.”
Grinsteinner leads the way with 171 carries, 1140 yards and 18 touchdowns on the year, but he’s part of a deep pool of East Central runners. The Hornets (10-0) average 314.8 rushing yards per game.
“Last year was almost a one-man show," Wallace said, referring to East Central alum and current South Alabama running back Tony Brown. "This has been a running back-by-committee season for sure, and we’ve been successful.”
Averaging just over 44 points in their last three outings, Grinsteinner and the Hornets' offense are hitting their stride at the perfect time.
That’s bad news for East Central opponents, as the Hornets look to repeat as 4A South State Champions.
“It was very important for us to find our rhythm on offense and we feel like we’ve found that now," Grinsteinner said. It’s very important for us to keep scoring like we did Friday night so we can have a better chance of moving forward each week.”
The Hornets host Greene County in round two of the Class 4A playoffs this Friday.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.