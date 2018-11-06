Voters to decide on Harrison County School Bond Issue on Election Day

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - With elections just one day away, the Harrison County School District is heading out one last message about its $55 million school bond referendum.
Supporters have campaigned for weeks to spread the word, from canvassing neighborhoods to keeping the conversation going on social media.
“They’ve worked extremely hard getting the word out, had four district wide meetings across this district, trying to make sure that everybody would be aware of what would be on the ballot tomorrow," said Roy Gill, superintendent of the Harrison County School District.
In the referendum is a proposal to upgrade security measures in more than 10 schools. It also lays out major plans to address overcrowding issues in the rapidly growing district.
Harrison County has been using up to 31 portable classrooms as a temporary fix. But if the bond passes, it’ll solidify a more permanent solution.
Gill stated, “We’re wanting to make sure that we get those students out of portable classrooms and into brick and mortar buildings that also will help to decrease the class size in some of our schools.”
Despite criticism from the mayors of Gulfport and Biloxi, the school district says its main priority is improving the educational environment for its students.
Assistant Superintendent Sherry Washburn addressed the issue, "We don’t have any concerns about that because we’re just focused on the bond issue. The city’s agenda is completely different than what we’re talking about.”
Officials hope voters stay focused on making the school district a better place in the upcoming years.
“One of the most important things that we have to do is prepare our kids and our grandkids for the future," said Gill.
Of the 53 total precincts for residents in Harrison County to cast their ballots Tuesday, only 23 of those will have the school bond referendum on the ballot because they’re in the Harrison County school district. Only voters registered to those 23 precincts can vote on the school bond referendum.
For more information on the bond, visit the Harrison County School District’s website by clicking here.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.