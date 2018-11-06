VIDEO: Exotic cat captured in Metairie, injures Rainbow the chicken

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish animal shelter has captured an exotic cat that escaped from its owner earlier this week and badly injured a pet chicken.
Animal shelter director Robin Beaulieu told Nola.com | The Times-Picayune that the animal is possibly an African serval cat based on video and images posted to Facebook.
Kaila Miller Cureau said she discovered chicken, Rainbow, inside the beast’s mouth outside of her Metairie home on York St. early Monday morning.
Animal shelter officials could not say whether the animal is illegal or banned as a pet, according to the Nola.com.
“There is a way, if you want to own certain types of exotics. There’s a permitted process, and you have to go through Wildlife and Fisheries,” she said in the report.
The cat was captured in a neighbor’s yard on Tuesday around noon. Animal control has not given the cat back to its owner. The cat was taken to a veterinarian.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.