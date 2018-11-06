St. Martin student excited to vote for the first time

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - The 2018 midterm elections have certainly seen many “firsts". In fact, this election has been labeled as the most diverse election among candidates thus far in the United States.
And this is the first time St. Martin High School student Autumn Adams used her voice and voted in an election.
“It was so great. It was such an honor to vote," she said.
Adams was on a broadcast journalism field trip with her classmates touring the WLOX News Studios when it was discovered this was her first time ever voting in an election. But this election is something Adams says she’s been waiting for.
“I was so excited for the midterm elections," she exclaimed. "I’ve been looking forward to this since my birthday.”
There was a special reason why Adams wanted to vote in this midterm election.
“It means a lot to me," she explained. "I get to say what I believe in, and I just get to support our country for the best.”
Adams had one message for other young residents registered to vote.
“Y’all go out there and vote whenever y’all get the chance," she exclaimed.
