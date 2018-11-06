On and off showers expected for Election Day

It’s another foggy morning! In addition to the fog, on and off showers are expected today thanks to a stalled front right over us. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. It’s going to be warm and muggy with highs near 80.
A little rain may linger tonight. Lows on Wednesday morning will be near 70. Another stalled front will be over us on Wednesday, bringing scattered showers and a few storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s. A few more showers and storms will be possible on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.
A cold front will move through on Friday, and we could see widespread showers and a few storms. Highs on Friday will be near 70. After the front passes, it’s going to be much cooler and drier. Lows on Saturday and Sunday will drop into the 40s! Highs each day will be in the low to mid 60s.
