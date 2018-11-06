Magee community mourns the loss of firefighter killed in crash heading to call

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Magee residents continue to mourn after a firefighter was killed in the line of duty over the weekend.
Fire officials say 34-year-old Dustin Grubbs was killed in a crash while responding to a call Saturday.
In Magee, there is a growing memorial as friends, family and colleagues bring flowers and cards to remember the life of the beloved firefighter.
“This is hard,” said Fire Chief Lane Steele.
Chief Steele fought back tears as he talked about losing Grubbs. He says the 34-year-old had a passion for serving the community.
“He joined the department two years ago and he immediately got himself involved," said Steele. “He liked to have fun, but when it was time to be serious and work hard, he did that.”
Officials say Grubbs was on his way to respond to a structure fire when his vehicle left the road and overturned.
“We knew we had an accident to go to for an extraction, but we had no idea it was one of our brothers,” said Steele.
Mayor Dale Berry was also shocked and saddened the night he got the phone call from the chief about Grubbs.
“He said Dusty Grubbs lost his life, I was devastated," he said. “He was a very good fireman, very dedicated.”
Community members are also heartbroken by the tragedy.
“It is sad that it happened, but he was going to help the community, now the community needs to give back and help them,” said one community member.
The dedicated firefighter leaves behind a wife and four children.
“He was a wonderful father and I can’t help but to remember the other night. Of course, the emotions were very high and his little boy just didn’t know what was going on, and he was telling the older people that it was going to be okay. That was hard.”
Visitation for Grubbs will be Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Tutor Funeral Home. His funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist of Magee. A candlelight vigil will also be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Magee Fire Department.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.