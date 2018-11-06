Long lines of voters in Harrison County as the polls open

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Hundreds of voters are at the polls this morning, eager to cast their ballots.
At Harrison Central Elementary on Dedeaux Road, hundreds of people are waiting to vote. Election officials tell WLOX that they are short on poll workers at that location but that computers are working fine, despite rumors otherwise.
In Gulfport, around 200 people stood in line at Lyman Community Center. Harrison County’s circuit clerk said the line began forming at 6 a.m. at the community center. Once the doors opened at 7 a.m., the voters cast their ballots in the midterms, the judicial races, and the Harrison County school bond referendum.
A long line of voters also stood outside Orange Grove Elementary, waiting for their turn to vote.
As of Monday, thousands of residents in Harrison, Hancock, and Jackson counties had cast absentee ballots.
To find your polling location, check to see if you're registered to vote, or look at a sample ballot, click HERE.
WLOX will have reporters spread out across South Mississippi today, bringing updates from the polls.
