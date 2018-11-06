Jackson County refinance Singing River Health System bonds

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Jackson County supervisors approved a plan Monday to refinance around $65 million in bonds that are being paid off by Singing River Health System. It’s a major step to support the healthcare system’s financial future.
Those bonds were taken out in 2009 and used to make capital improvements at both Singing River and Ocean Springs hospitals. Since then, the pension system for Singing River has almost gone under. However, it is now shored up somewhat, even though benefits to retirees have been cut by 25 percent.
There's a big advantage for this latest financial move.
"What it's going to do is essentially save the hospital system $7.7 million over the 20 remaining years on the life of those bonds," said county supervisor Troy Ross. "So it's essentially like refinancing your house at a lower interest rate."
County officials say this will allow Singing River to continue to make yearly payments into the troubled pension fund.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.