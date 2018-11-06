Jackson County approves funding for Moss Point traffic study

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Gas stations, hotels, and fast food restaurants line Highway 63 at Interstate 10 in Moss Point. Jackson County leaders are looking to move even more business in, and they say it starts with a transportation study showing the volume of traffic that hits this area on a daily basis.
“That is one of their probably most important areas of economic development is out there between those two interchanges coming off of I-10," said District 2 Supervisor Melton Harris, Jr.
The county has agreed to contribute 20 percent of the total cost for the study by Gulf Coast Regional Planning. That comes out to $20,000. In a couple of weeks, crews will begin surveying how many vehicles travel along Interstate 10 at Highways 63 and 613, including the exits and on-ramps and all the way down from Amoco to Dutch Bayou, Frontage and Elder Ferry roads.
The county will present the data from the study to potential businesses, in the hopes that they'll open up shop along that route.
Harris said the county will do whatever it takes to turn ‘for sale’ signs into ‘sold’.
“We will be looking for other potential avenues to get funding for potential projects for that area,” he said.
Back in August, Mississippi lawmakers announced that 70 percent of the $700 million in oil spill damages would go to the state’s six southernmost counties. Harris is hoping some of that money will go to projects in this area.
Moss Point city leaders and residents agree and want to see businesses succeed here.
Officials say they’re not sure how long the study will take.
