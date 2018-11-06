Home invasion victim recalls shocking incident; police name suspect

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -One Gulfport resident is still wrapping her head around an incident where she was held at gunpoint inside a residence Monday morning.
Police are currently investigating the late morning home invasion in the Gaston Point area of the city. The incident happened around 11:00 a.m. as two suspects broke into a house and searched through the home.
"My instinct was to get up,” said Naomi Adkins, who was in the house at the time of the incident.
“I got up to try to inspect what was going on, and when I did, two assailants came in. One held a gun at me while the other was casing the house,” Adkins added. “They pretty much kept the gun on me making sure I didn’t move. Once they were done, they fled."
Adkins also said within a matter of moments, the whole incident was over. She and others aren’t even sure if the home invaders took anything.
"You see it on the movies or whatever,” she said. But the reality is, when it happens, are you really prepared?”
Her uncle is Terrance Seals, who lives at the house with other family members.
“It’s a sad situation when someone breaks into your home,” Seals said. “This street is a good street. It’s mostly elderly. There was one other time a neighbor’s house was broken in, but other than that it’s fine.”
Meanwhile Adkins, who's battling kidney disease, says it's not fine that she had to go through a home invasion attempt in broad daylight.
"I’m born and raised here in Gaston Point. I’m not scared of anything,” she added. “You’re looking at a person who’s been doing dialysis for 10 years, so to be placed at gunpoint, yes that was a first experience for me, but it’s going to take more than that to get me scared.”
Police named 18-year-old Schour Jamal Overstreet as one of the two suspects involved in the home invasion.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Overstreet please contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crimestoppers at (877)787-5898.
