Gulfport students learn about election through mock debate

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - All across America, people are heading to the polls on Tuesday. At a Gulfport school, young people held their own election this week.
While many of the students at Gulfport High won’t be able to actually vote in this year’s midterm election, they still treated a mock debate as if they would be casting ballots.
“Us knowing what is going on helps our vote count,” said Marielle Jackson, a 17 year-old senior. “Everybody’s vote counts and our votes are the most right now because we are next.”
Students in the AP Civics classes at Gulfport High have been meeting with fifth grade social studies students at Bayou View Elementary for a few weeks this year.
During the classes, the older students have been trying to help the younger ones understand what’s on the ballot. It was a lesson the young scholars were very eager to learn.
“The issues that the high schoolers have been presenting to them, they’ve had very deep questions,” said Rachel Gillenwater, a fifth grade social studies teacher at Bayou View.
Topics in the classroom and on the mock debate stage ranged from healthcare to the debt crisis and tax reform. The older students said they tried their best to be as unbiased as possible when explaining each topic to the children.
“We looked up what was good, what was bad, and we looked at the debt," said fifth grader William Parker. “They both had solutions.”
“Most of them don’t really know their own background knowledge about politics,” said senior Madison Spalding. “They are going to take the way their family think. That’s usually where people come in with their different stances is their family and what they hear around them so we wanted to keep it pretty non-partisan.”
At the end of the mock debate, the fifth graders critiqued both sides of the aisle’s presentations.
Earlier in the week, they participated in a mock election at their school.
According to the web-voting database, Catalist, youth turnout rates in this midterm early voting period are up by 125 percent compared to 2014.
