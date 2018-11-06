Governor Phil Bryant reveals design for new outfalls for Harrison County beaches

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A new addition will soon make its way to beaches across Harrison County.
Tuesday, Governor Phil Bryant along with state and local officials held a press conference at the Bolton Building auditorium to unveil the architectural designs for the first phase of the beach storm water outfalls.
“These new water outfalls along the Mississippi Gulf Coast will dramatically improve the visual aesthetic along our beaches and reduce sand erosion that is common,” Gov. Bryant said.
Phase I features the construction of three outfalls to be built over existing outfall pipes along the sand beach to help reduce the number of these pipes in Harrison County. Overall, officials say this project will provide a greater appeal to the beaches and help eliminate a large number of these pipes. Gov. Bryant says there are more than 200 drains across South Mississippi’s coastline.
Charmaine Schmermund with DMR says this first phase is a test. They need to see how much it costs and how well they work, but the goal is to ultimately do as many of the more than 200 drains as feasible.
“The Department of Marine Resources will oversee Phase I of the beach storm water outfalls project and it will soon go out for bid,” MDMR Executive Director Joe Spraggins said. “The Mississippi Gulf Coast boasts 26 miles of wonderful beaches, and I know this will be a great addition to them.”
All three outflows will be in east Biloxi.
Work on Phase I will begin after the bid process is completed and the project is awarded. Gov. Bryant says Phase I will be completed by 2019.
