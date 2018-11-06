Baby abducted from Georgia found in Pearl hotel; man in custody

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - A man was taken into custody after a baby who was abducted from Georgia was found Monday night at a Pearl hotel.
According to the hotel staff and hotel owner, Michael Christopher Diaz checked into the Ramada Inn off Airport Road around 11:00 p.m. Monday night. Hotel workers say they noticed the man behaving oddly with the baby.
One of the workers ran the tags on the Diaz’s car and it came back that he was wanted for stealing a vehicle and abducting a baby from Dallas, Georgia on Monday. Police think he was headed for Los Angeles.
The hotel clerk, Tiwana, called the Pearl Police Department and officers responded immediately.
According to hotel staff, police went to the room where the man was staying and the man struggled with police. They tased him and then took him into custody.
Christina Campbell, who works at the hotel, said “He gave up a fight in the room. I heard that he had to be tased. He said something along the lines of he was going to have to be killed before he gave the baby up. So, they did tase the dad, so he did put up a fight.”
Police say Diaz was under the influence of marijuana when police arrested him and officials say the baby also smelled of weed.
The baby was taken into DHS custody until he can be returned to his family in Georgia. Pearl police say that Diaz could have a relationship with the child’s mother.
Police say he has a criminal history and has stolen cars in the past. Diaz is charged with stealing a vehicle and abducting a baby.
