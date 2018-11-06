Asian economies grateful for reprieve on Iran oil imports

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2014, file photo, a partially constructed gas refinery at the South Pars gas field is seen on the northern coast of Persian Gulf in Asalouyeh, Iran. Japan, South Korea and other major oil importers welcomed Tuesday the decision by the Trump administration to let them continue to import Iranian crude oil and other petroleum products despite the re-imposition of sanctions on Tehran. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File) (Vahid Salemi)