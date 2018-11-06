Accident closes 2 westbound lanes of I-10 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - An accident involving an 18-wheeler and a car is forcing officials to close two westbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 10 between the County Farm Road exit (Exit 28) and the Canal Road exit (Exit 31).
Firefighters and hazardous materials crews are on the scene because the 18-wheeler is carrying a hazardous material and may be leaking.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesman Chase Elkins, the 18-wheeler lost control and the car ran up under the tractor trailer. Elkins said neither driver was injured.
WLOX News Now has a reporter on the scene. We’ll continue to update the traffic conditions online at WLOX.com.
