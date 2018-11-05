Absentee voting up for Mississippi mid-terms

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says there have been 69,789 absentee ballots cast in Mississippi for this midterm election, which is unusually high.
“Usually a midterm is 25,000, were now approaching almost 300% absentee ballot,” he said.
In Madison County 2,356 absentee votes have been cast. Circuit Clerk Anita Wray says that’s way up for a mid-term election.
“In 2014 we had only 749 absentee votes, so for a mid-term election, this has been a tremendous amount of voters coming in," said Wray.
Several factors are behind the early votes. Some have obligations on election day and can’t make it to the polls, some live out of town and others just got their voter cards.
“It’s very good that the parents are getting their children interested in voting,” added Wray.
Hosemann says circuit clerks across the state are seeing an equal amount of early interest in the election.
“Candidates and issues drive the turnout, not the Secretary of State," said Hosemann. "Obviously, the President of the United States has been here, others are campaigning hard here, and there’s a lot of TV ads we’re seeing on your stations here, so it’s motivated the voter. There are a number of different issues, people are talking about everything from immigration to healthcare.”
If you run into a problem at the polls, the Secretary of State’s Office would like to hear about it and offer their assistance. You can reach their voter ID hotline at 1-800-829-6786.
