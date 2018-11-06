Thousands of absentee ballots cast ahead of midterm election in South Mississippi

COASTAL COUNTIES, MS (WLOX) -With just one day until midterm elections, thousands of residents in Harrison, Hancock, and Jackson County have already cast their absentee ballots.
Harrison County Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner reported Harrison County has 122,126 registered voters. There will be 53 precincts open for voters to cast their ballots Tuesday. Twenty-three of those precincts will have the school bond referendum on the ballot because they’re in the Harrison County school district. Only voters registered to those 23 precincts can vote on the school bond referendum.
3,435 absentee ballots have been cast in Harrison County.
There are 25 precincts available for residents in Hancock County with more than 30,000 registered voters. Just more than 1,000 absentee ballots have been cast for the midterm elections.
Jackson County will have 32 precincts available for voters. 92,373 residents are registered to vote; however, 13,229 of them are inactive. 1,751 absentee ballots have been casted for the midterm elections.
