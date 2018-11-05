Students invited to attend interactive teen science cafe in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Middle and high school students are invited to a teen science cafe at the Ocean Springs Municipal Library Thursday for an interactive lesson on microplastics.
Microplastics are small plastic particles or fragments that cause problems for marine life. Participants will get the chance to sort through water and sand samples to determine if they contain microplastics that can be seen by the naked eye or only under a microscope.
This program is part of the Smithsonian Water/Ways Exhibit event series and open to the public.
