Residents, business operators applaud potential development of East Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - On Tuesday, the Biloxi City Council could make the first step toward making East Biloxi a major tourism destination. And, so far, at least, residents and businesses are loving the idea.
For club manager Julie Dubaz, this new development idea won’t just help keep her stock filled, it could bring the Point Cadet area back to the way it should be.
“This is where everybody started with the shrimp factories, it’s where the casinos started,” she said. “My family had a factory before Camille. So, they really do need to bring some stuff down here to bring some more people and bring this back to life.”
Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich wants to give the Point an economic shove with a $150 million convention center complex aimed at creating new jobs and revenue. One of the potential sites is the Tullis Toledano Manor location.
Dubaz is not only the manager for Club Veaux on Oak Street, she’s also a life-long resident of the area.
“I’m Yugoslavian and Italian, so, this is pretty much where they call came over and started from,” she said. “This is where our heritage is. So, it’s better to bring it back.”
This week, the city council will consider a resolution that would launch a feasibility study with a development group called BBR Biloxi.
Tyron Adams said bring it on.
“I’m 100 percent for it,” he said. “I saw them talking about it last night, and I’m ready for them to go forward. The sooner, the better. ... My family has been around here for 100 years and everything’s getting better after Katrina and I’m glad to see things come back.”
John King has lived at the Point his whole life and wants to see the best for his community.
“Well, down on this end now, which there’s nothing left after Katrina, anything would be best,” he said. “The Point is very important. It’s the east end of Biloxi and we need to bring it back.”
