MGCCC hosts first-ever breakfast for veterans at Gautier campus

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - For the first time ever, Mississippi Gulf Coast community college in Gautier hosted a veterans continental breakfast.
In the first hour and a half, more than a dozen veterans showed up to feast on fresh fruit, coffee and pastries. Many of the students thanked the men and women for their service to the country.
College officials say they came up with this idea when they realized that more than 200 veterans attend the college, and that’s just in Gautier. Hundreds more attend other branches of the community college.
The sidewalk leading to the student service center was aligned with American flags in tribute to their service. School officials say they plan to make this an annual event.
