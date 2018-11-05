Mayor of Utah city killed in Afghanistan insider attack

NORTH OGDEN, UT (KSTU/CNN) - The mayor of a small city was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday.
Brent Taylor was a family man, a major in the state’s National Guard and the mayor of North Ogden, a city of about 17,000 about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City.
He was killed in an insider attack by a member of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.
The attacker was immediately killed, the Utah National Guard said. Another U.S. soldier was injured in the attack and is expected to be OK.
Taylor was a beloved figure in the town. While on deployment, Taylor kept friends and family up-to-date on his life overseas.
“He’d send pictures let us know what was going on, different things he was doing there,” said Cheryl Stoker, North Ogden city councilwoman. “They were working hard to making sure people of Afghanistan had safe election and choosing who they wanted to.”
Taylor’s loss left his friends at North Ogden City stunned.
"(There is) just really no words to express the loss we feel, just a terrible day," said Jon Call, city administrator and attorney.
Taylor’s deployment was set to end in January. After returning home, he was going to continue his role as mayor of North Ogden. Everyone was looking forward to it.
"The impact he has on the city is so great. It's going to be really hard without him," Call said.
Even while serving his country, Taylor was already thinking of how to serve his community again.
“I spoke with him a week and a half ago,” Call said. He started making plans and continued to share his work in Afghanistan.
His last text to the council: “He said greetings from Afghanistan, wanted to know how North Ogden friends were doing,” Stoker said.
Taylor told them about the elections and also detailed the experience in his last Facebook post, which he says at one point: "I am proud of the brave Afghan and U.S. soldiers I serve with."
He ended with "God bless America."
"If there's anything I want people to know how much he loved ... loved America and serving that was his greatest honor was serving our country," Stoker said.
Taylor is survived by seven children and his wife Jennie. A GoFundMe has been established for his family.
