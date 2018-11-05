Gulfport police identify, searching for 1 of 2 suspects in Rhorer Ave. armed robbery

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Gulfport police issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Schour Jamal Overstreet for one count of armed robbery and one count of burglary.
Police responded to the 1600 block of Rhorer Avenue Monday morning around 10:43 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery and burglary. The complainant told police 2 male forced their way inside the home and held her at gunpoint while the home was searched. Police say the males then fled on foot.
There were no injuries sustained during the incident.
The investigation led to Overstreet being named as a suspect. He is described as an 18 year old black male, 5’09”, 140 pounds, brown eyes, and black hair.
If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Overstreet please contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crimestoppers at (877)787-5898.
