George County students celebrate hard work, big dreams with music video

GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - "We are the revolution."
Those are the final words spoken in the roughly five-minute long video that was released by George County's Central Elementary School over the weekend.
The lip-dub video features students of all ages lip-syncing and dancing to popular songs, all while having a lot of fun. But the video tells a much bigger story than just the music.
It's a message about the school's spirit, about working hard, dreaming big, and always being yourself.
The kids lipsync everything from “Eye of the Tiger” to artists like Bruno Mars and Panic at the Disco. The video ends with the kids embracing their uniqueness and each other while singing “This is Me” from the movie The Greatest Showman.
Watch the full video, which was produced by Coast Media, below:
Central Elementary is on Hwy. 26, just west of Lucedale. It’s a K-6 school with more than 600 students. It’s a part of George County School District.
