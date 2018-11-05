Few more showers and storms possible today

It has been a foggy morning in South Mississippi. We’ll see some cloud cover this morning and afternoon. A few hit or miss showers and storms will pop up today with highs in the upper 70s.
A little rain may linger tonight. The sky will remain mostly cloudy with lows near 70 on Tuesday morning. More showers and a few storms will develop Tuesday morning and afternoon as a cold front stalls near us. Highs will be near 80.
Another boundary will be in place on Wednesday and Thursday, giving us more showers and a few storms. On Friday, that boundary will finally push offshore. After the rain passes, we’ll see a big cool down. Highs this weekend will only be in the mid 60s with lows in the 40s.
