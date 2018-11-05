Day 2: Thousands shop for something unique at the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Downtown Ocean Springs is back to business as usual following the state’s largest arts festival. The 40th annual Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival wrapped up Sunday.
Nearly 500 vendors lined Washington and surrounding streets, hoping shoppers would stop by. Thousands shopped for something unique. Something original. And they were sure to find it at Peter Anderson.
“We found this amazing fabric that’s handmade in India by ladies escaping work in the red light district. It’s made from vintage saris. And so we bind it into blankets and pillows and we make these big tote bags and we make zippy stuff. We put positive messages on everything that we do," said Sarah Lee of M and K House.
The Monroe, Louisiana based business has been operating for five years. This is their fourth year at Peter Anderson. There’s a reason they keep coming back.
“The people. The festival. The food. The beach. The people. Did I mention the people? The people are amazing," Lee laughed.
Over at Vixon Sullivan Art, the pieces are meaningful.
“So we have ceramics, it ranges between like home decor, functional work. And also jewelry," Vixon Sullivan said. “I mean I love it. It’s a gift from me, and I’m inspired to share it.”
Sullivan is based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, but you can find his art at several shops on the coast. He’s been in business for four years, and said Ocean Springs is a hot spot for artists.
“Ocean Springs, they’re used to art. That’s one thing about it and then of course, being around all the artists. Everyone is so helpful. Just this community in general is, it’s one that is very accommodating and friendly," Sullivan said.
Vendors travel to Peter Anderson from across the nation. O’Neal Hicks of Old Rivers Wood Works traveled from Town Creek, Alabama to attend the festival.
“A lot of my materials I have cut over the years," Hicks said. “I make handmade wood items from furniture to cutting boards. I do those backgammon boards. I do chess board. It’s whatever I find that’s unique and a challenge, I try.”
