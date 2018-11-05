Biloxi firefighters respond to two-story house fire; investigation underway

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Monday afternoon, firefighters with the Biloxi Fire Department responded to a house fire on James Buchanan Drive in Biloxi.
When firefighters arrived at the two-story home, the fire was blazing in the attic. Officials report the fire is out now. One person was home during the time of the fire but was able to safely escape.
Firefighters are going through the attic and home to check for damage and to put out salvage tarps.
It is unclear what started the fire. An investigation is on the way.
