WLOX Editorial: Exercise the real power and vote

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Freedom of speech is alive and well in America. When it comes to politics the voices are often loud, some positive, sometimes mean, and sometimes politically divisive.
The right to speak freely is important as we decide the direction of our state and nation. We all get to choose what we agree with; or what we disagree with. Many just ignore all of the noise of politics.
You have another right which we hope you will not ignore. We have said it many times and now we say it again. The real power can be exercised quietly. It is in the hands of the voters.
Here, we will be deciding on two U.S. Senators, one Congressman, and a number of other local races and issues. You can go to your voting precinct on Tuesday and quietly exercise the real power and vote.
