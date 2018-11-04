Thousands pack downtown Ocean Springs for day one of the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Thousands of people packed downtown Ocean Springs Saturday for day one of the 40th annual Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival.
Nearly 500 vendors lined Washington Avenue and surrounding streets, selling everything from pottery to paintings, clothes, candles, jewelry, wood sculptures and more. It’s also a chance to try local food.
“My friends come every year, but this is my first year here," said Taylar Frost.
“This is actually my first year,” added Nour Mohamed. “I ended up getting this. I got it actually from a guy who’s at my school. And I was like ok, I’m going to get it, support and stuff like that.” Nour showed us a drawing he snagged.
For some, this was their first trip. Others we spoke with said they’d been coming for years.
“So many shops to look at. It’s almost too much. You can’t just go everywhere, but I love everything about it," said Amy McDaniel.
Kids love the festival, too. Alex McDaniel was able to get her hands on something she’s been searching for for years, a juju baby doll.
It’s safe to say day one of the largest arts festival in Mississippi and on the Gulf Coast was a success. Vendors from across the United States will set up shop and do it again on Sunday.
The event will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to visit the festival’s official website.
