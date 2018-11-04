Sugar Plum Fairy Tea Party gets children ready for Nutcracker ballet

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Fancy treats, including peppermint sticks and hot chocolate with marshmallows, helped celebrate “The Nutcracker" Saturday as the Mississippi Gulf Coast Ballet Theatre hosted its annual Sugar Plum Fair Tea Party.
Children were crafting Christmas ornaments and playing games, and singers helped set the tone with beautiful holiday music.
It’s all to celebrate “The Nutcracker” ballet, which will be held later this month at the Beau Rivage and one of the show’s performers said the event is great for kids.
“I think they can get a feel for the season, because it is Nutcracker season. I also think they can find some really good role models to help them pursue their ballerina career,” said Jade Madison, who plays Clara in this year’s production.
Nutcracker characters also performed excerpts from the ballet.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.