Special guests expected to make appearance at Peter Anderson Festival

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - The last day for the 2018 Peter Anderson Festival is here!
Sunday is the last day for customers to get their hands on those one-of-a-kind art pieces and special findings, and the last day for vendors to sell their creative work to buyers looking for the perfect piece.
Saturday was the first day of the festival, and vendors weren’t disappointed by the huge crowds packed into downtown Ocean Springs. Day two of the festival is anticipated to have even more visitors.
Officials believe candidates from the upcoming midterm elections will also make a special appearance to the festival as they try to win over last minute votes.
The Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival was created to honor master potter Peter Anderson and to celebrate the ars community. Anderson was the original potter of Shearwater Pottery, which was founded in 1928. The festival aids in the economic development and growth of what has become Ocean Springs today.
The festival is presented by Blue Moon via F.E.B. Distributing.
Applications for the 2019 show will be available May 1, 2019.
