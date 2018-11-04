Pink Lotus Project hosts brunch to honor women and girls in Gulf Coast community

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Sunday afternoon, members of the Pink Lotus Project, Inc. are celebrating their 5th year of service with a jazz brunch.
The Champagne & Chandeliers Jazz Brunch is celebrating women and girls across the Gulf Coast with PowHER Awards. Organizations who have assisted the Pink Lotus project as well as made community contributions will also be recognized. A check will be presented to the Memorial Hospital Foundation.
The brunch features live music, an open bar, and a brunch buffet.
The jazz brunch is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Biloxi Visitors Center. Tickets had to be purchased in order to attend the event.
For more information about the organization and their events, visit here.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.