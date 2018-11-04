Officials work to identify body found in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Officials in Jackson County are working to identify a body found Sunday morning. The person was discovered floating in the water near the Omega Protein plant in Moss Point.
Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley told WLOX News, "At this time we cannot positively identify due to condition of the body. We are working closely with coroner to hopefully have a positive id soon."
WLOX News is closely following this story, and we’ll post the latest developments online as soon as more information is available.
