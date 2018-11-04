Magee firefighter killed in crash responding to fire

MAGEE, MS (WLBT) - A firefighter with the Magee Fire Department was killed in the line of duty Saturday.
34-year-old Dustin Grubbs, a two year veteran of the department, was killed in a crash while responding to a fire. According to Magee fire officials, his vehicle left the road and overturned and he died as a result of his injuries.
Dustin leaves behind a wife and four children.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 pm-8 pm at Tutor Funeral Home. His funeral will be at 1 pm Wednesday at First Baptist of Magee.
A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday at 7pm at the Magee Fire Department.
