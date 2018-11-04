Khachanov stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters title

Karen Khachanov of Russia raises the trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) (Michel Euler)
By JEROME PUGMIRE | November 4, 2018 at 10:28 AM CST - Updated November 4 at 10:28 AM

PARIS (AP) — Karen Khachanov upset a tired-looking Novak Djokovic 7-5, 6-4 to win the Paris Masters title and deprive Djokovic the chance on Sunday of matching Rafael Nadal's record of 33 Masters titles.

Djokovic, a record four-time champion at the indoor event, looked out of energy after an epic three-hour semifinal win against Roger Federer on Saturday.

Although Djokovic broke in the fourth game to move 3-1 up and then led 30-0 on serve, the unseeded Khachanov broke him straight back and the momentum abruptly shifted away from Djokovic.

The unseeded Khachanov has won four career titles and all four finals he has played in.

Karen Khachanov of Russia celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Karen Khachanov of Russia celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) (AP)

Karen Khachanov, left, of Russia embraces with Novak Djokovic, right, of Serbia after winning the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Karen Khachanov, left, of Russia embraces with Novak Djokovic, right, of Serbia after winning the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) (AP)
Karen Khachanov, left, of Russia shake hands with Novak Djokovic, right, of Serbia after winning the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Karen Khachanov, left, of Russia shake hands with Novak Djokovic, right, of Serbia after winning the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) (AP)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia shows frustration during the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament against Karen Khachanov of Russia at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia shows frustration during the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament against Karen Khachanov of Russia at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) (AP)
Karen Khachanov of Russia celebrates after winning a point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Karen Khachanov of Russia celebrates after winning a point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (AP)