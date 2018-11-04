Ingalls delivers 7th national security cutter to the Coast Guard

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipbuilding’s seventh U.S. Coast Guard National Security Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) sailed out from Pascagoula Saturday morning. The ship will be commissioned in Hawaii in January and will continue to operate there.
It’s named after Sumner Kimball, who helped direct the U.S. Life Saving Service, which was a forerunner of the United States Coast Guard.
Ingalls has now delivered seven NSCs, the flagship of the Coast Guard’s cutter fleet, designed to replace the 12 Hamilton-class high-endurance cutters that entered service in the 1960s.
The shipyard has two more of NSCs under construction and has received long lead material contracts for two more.
