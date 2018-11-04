Four Mile Creek Baptist Church recovering after tornado destroys roof

ESCATAWPA, MS (WLOX) - “Slightly beaten, but never broken” is how church members at Four Mile Creek Baptist describe the condition of their old sanctuary and its surrounding buildings after taking a hit from Thursday’s tornado.
“We have a little bit of structural roof damage, but other than that it’s just some wet carpet,” said Associate Pastor Todd Davis.
The beaten building is in the process of being transformed into the church’s children’s education center, for Sunday school classes and other youth activities. Educating young people is a big part of the church’s mission and some torn shingles or damaged gutters won’t stop that from happening.
“I’m sure God will get us past that and we will get this roof repaired, and this sheet rock changed out,” said James Mathews, who runs the children’s church with his wife.
Church members say that storms and tornadoes have torn down walls and steeples before, but their faith reassures them that all of the damage will be fixed in the end.
"And while we lost a little bit, we have so much more left. Amen," said Pastor David Thomas during the sermon.
With the help of volunteers and some donated equipment, like a ladder truck, they were able to tarp the roof and clean up scattered debris.
"We're not that big of a congregation and they were working, picking up the debris and getting ready to make the repairs," added Mathews.
The congregation celebrated their Thanksgiving fellowship after Sunday’s service, and they all agree they have plenty for which to be thankful.
Church leaders say it will be a couple of months before the children’s center is complete. Some floor work still needs to be finished. They hope to be open by the “first part” of 2019.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.