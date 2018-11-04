A few showers and storms possible today

It was a quiet Sunday morning, and we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds through most of the day. A few showers may stream in this morning. Highs will be in the mid 70s. However, we’re watching a weakening cold front move in from the west. If we can get enough moisture and instability ahead of the front, we may see a line of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. If the atmosphere is too dry and stable, we may not see much rain at all.
Not much rain is expected overnight Sunday into Monday. Lows will be in the 60. A few showers are possible during the day with highs near 80. Another cold front will be moving in late Monday night and into Tuesday morning. We may see more showers and storms. The severe weather threat will be low, but a much greater chance for strong to severe storms will be in North Mississippi. Highs will be near 80 again on Tuesday.
More showers are possible on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.
