A few showers and storms possible today

It was a quiet Sunday morning, and we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds through most of the day. A few showers may stream in this morning. Highs will be in the mid 70s. However, we’re watching a weakening cold front move in from the west. If we can get enough moisture and instability ahead of the front, we may see a line of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. If the atmosphere is too dry and stable, we may not see much rain at all.