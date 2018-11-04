Family of Saucier man celebrates his life and questions his death

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - On Oct. 25, Saucier resident Lloyd Simoneaux was struck by a car and killed on U.S. 49 in Gulfport.
While family and friends celebrate his life, they question how and why he died. For them, it makes the grieving process even harder and longer.
His widow Brenda Simoneaux has a lot of support, and she will need it now more than ever.
“I was watching the news on the 6 o'clock in the morning,” she said. “I was watching, seeing it. But, I never dreamed it was my husband.”
Later that morning, she found out the horror with a phone call from Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove.
“He said, ‘I called to let you know that Lloyd Simoneaux was in an accident and he didn’t make it,'” she said. “So, I was babysitting all these kids, and I just lost it.”
The family said they know very little of the incident other than what’s in the police report.
Simoneaux was leaving work as a contractor for the Markham in Gulfport with a co-worker when they ran out of gas on Highway 49.
On his way back, he was struck and killed by a motor vehicle, but missing details and incomplete explanations have family members confused.
Especially this.
“My husband was supposed to have more than $4,000 in his pocket,” Brenda said. But no money was found.
“I guess the biggest thing that got me thinking about could there be something more to it than just getting hit by a car was his money was missing,” said his brother-in-law Dale Sandridge. “Did something happen to him prior to getting hit?”
No arrests have been made, and the case is still under investigation.
The stress is almost too much.
“It just don’t make sense,” Sandridge said through tears. “Maybe we’ll find out. Then again, maybe we never will.”
But it's not stopping a family celebration of who he was and what he loved, the Saints and his signature banana pudding, which his daughter Hailey re-created for this day.
“He was always my rock,” Brenda said. “I am so blessed that he had made me a strong person. I mean, I’m not. But I have to be. I have to be.”
Lloyd Simoneaux had no life insurance and was the sole breadwinner of the family. Brenda is disabled and can't work.
To help, send donations through PayPal friends and family to email BsimoneauxIn@aol.com.
