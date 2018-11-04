Fall Street Festival draws thousands to Picayune

PICAYUNE, MS (WLOX) - Thousands of people packed Canal Street in Picayune this weekend for the Fall Street Festival put on by Picayune Main Street. The bi-annual street festival draws crowds and vendors from all over the region.
“We have 250 vendors,” said Jo Scheel with Picayune Main Street. “We have nine food vendors and then we have assorted other snack vendors, so there’s food everywhere because so many people, that’s what they want to do when they come.”
For Scheel, the goal of these festivals is to improve economic development, but also to help keep the spirit of old town Picayune going.
"Trying to keep the small town America alive," Scheel said. "So all of our projects go back to the city."
As people walked along the streets, they were able to buy everything from clothes, to food, to art work and even some homemade wind chimes. For the vendors, it’s a great weekend to gain new customers.
“My sales have been amazing these past couple days and its all thanks to my great customers,” said Hillary Reynolds with Sweet Pea Boutique. “I couldn’t do it without them.”
But it's also a chance to bring new people into the city.
“I think it helps us tremendously because there’s a lot of out of town people,” Reynolds said.
"A lot of people walking, interacting," said Ashley Frierson. "It's good to see the community and talk with people."
It's a tradition Picayune Main Street is looking forward to continuing.
"We'll have our 50th fair next fall," said Scheel.
Main Street estimates between 30,000 and 40,000 people made their way to the fall street festival this year.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.