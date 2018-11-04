Brandi’s Hope yard sale raises hundreds for Hurricane Michael recovery

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Some Hurricane Michael victims will soon be receiving some much needed monetary help, thanks to the efforts of one Coast organization.
Brandi’s Hope Community Services held a yard sale this weekend. The money raised will go toward Hurricane Michael recovery efforts.
“There’s a sister company that’s ARC of Florida, and they had four centers like Brandi’s Hope that were affected, all the way from clients being displaced out of their homes to staff that lost everything," said director Jill Thibodaux.
Those four centers, like Brandi’s Hope, provide services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“For this population, it’s very hard because change is not easy," said Thibodaux. "It’s not easy for anybody, but it’s especially not for them. Just knowing that we dodged a bullet on that one, and didn’t have to go through that again right now was a huge deal for me. So we definitely want to support the ones who did.”
The yard sale also included a bake sale.
“Cookies, pretzels, everything. We sold almost all of that today. The baked goods," said Tommie Jean Hargrove.
Stephanie Thompson was in charge of selling hot chocolate and lemonade. For her, this is close to her heart.
“This reminds me of the Hurricane Georges, and also of the Hurricane Camille, and a lot of hurricanes. Katrina and all of that," said Thompson.
"This is going towards Florida, so I hope Florida will love us very much.
In just two days, Brandi’s Hope was able to raise nearly $500.
“Hopefully one day that maybe one day, they’ll get back on their feet and we’ll do a lot of praying for them," said Thompson.
Those who weren’t able to make it out to this weekend’s yard sale can still drop off any monetary donations or gift cards at Brandi’s Hope on Community Road in Gulfport.
