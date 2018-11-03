Bentley rallies South Carolina past Ole Miss 48-44

Ole Miss: Ta’amu took a physical beating as the game progressed and it showed in the fourth quarter as he completed only three passes for 10 yards. When the Rebels are held in check offensively or at least slowed down, the defense simply can’t compensate enough for a win. As usual, the receivers were impressive as Elijah Moore had 129 yards on 11 receptions and A.J. Brown had 115 yards on six catches.