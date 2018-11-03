Veterans honored in Lucedale parade

LUCEDALE, MS (WLOX) - The City of Lucedale honored South Mississippi veterans Saturday with an afternoon parade.
Music and floats celebrated the service of men and women who dedicated their lives to America.
This is the city’s 5th annual Veterans Day parade, and Korean Ware veterans were honored as Grand Marshals.
Lucedale City Trolly was provided for any Korean War veteran who wanted to ride in the parade.
Floats for all branches of military were present for any veteran who wanted to participate.
A reception was also held at the American Legion hut before the beginning of the parade.
