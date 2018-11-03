US judge strikes down California land law in suit by Trump

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions pauses before speaking during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington. A U.S. judge Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, struck down a California law challenged by the Trump administration that aimed to give the state power to override the sale of federal lands. "The court's ruling is a firm rejection of California's assertion that, by legislation, it could dictate how and when the federal government sells federal land," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. "This was a stunning assertion of constitutional power by California, and it was properly and promptly dismissed by the district judge." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon)