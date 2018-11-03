‘They almost killed me’: Man, 15-year-old cousin attacked while trick-or-treating

EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ (KYW/CNN) - Police in New Jersey are investigating after a man said he and his 15-year-old cousin were brutally attacked by more than a dozen teens on Halloween night.
Warning, some of the video in this report is graphic.
"They almost killed me, breaking my jaw, mashing my face up,” said Danny Peterson.
Peterson is in terrible pain after he says a group of at least 15 teens attacked him.
He was trick-or-treating with his cousin on Philadelphia Avenue just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.
He said the group attacked unprovoked.
“I got hit in the face, neck, and I blacked out,” he said.
Peterson suffered a fractured jaw and was cut with an unknown object in the face.
"I had all these holes and cuts like I was cut with a blade or something across my face," Peterson said.
Why this happened?
Peterson said it's anyone's guess.
But he did hear the group yelling about candy.
Peterson’s cousin was also taken to the hospital after being roughed up.
They both were released from the hospital and sent home.
Family members hope to find those responsible.
"Sorry, I get a little choked up looking at him because it's hard to see someone that you grew up with and so close to you like that," said Charli Corea, Peterson’s cousin.
Egg Harbor City police are looking at possible surveillance video.
Peterson had a message for his attackers.
"Why were you so calm from that level of violence that's not provoked at all? Just evil," he said.
Peterson said he will have to go back to the hospital when the swelling goes down.
Police are asking anyone with any information about the attacks to contact authorities.
