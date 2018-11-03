St. Martin, Stone clinch playoff spots on final night of regular season

With their 48-28 win over D’Iberville, their first over the Warriors since 2003, the Yellow Jackets clinched the fourth and final playoff spot in Region 4-6A. Meanwhile, Ocean Springs clinched homefield advantage in the first round with their 24-21 win over Harrison Central.
Thanks in large part to four first half rushing touchdowns by Dylan Grinsteinner, East Central scored early and often against Quitman, winning 56-20 and advancing to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. St. Stanislaus, Moss Point and Vancleave all fell in their playoff contests, seeing their seasons come to an end.
Poplarville stormed out to a 50-6 halftime lead and didn’t look back, dominating Lanier 50-20 and advancing to the second round as well.
With their season hanging in the balance, the Stone Tomcats stepped up to the plate. The Tomcats dominated Long Beach 55-3, clinching the third playoff seed in Region 4-5A. Gautier needed a win to secure a spot as well, but couldn’t hang on, falling to Wayne County 42-35.
