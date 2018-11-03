Perfect weather today, but rain returns shortly

It’s going to be a great day for the Peter Anderson Festival! With tons of sunshine, highs will reach the low 70s.
A bit more cloud cover will move in tonight, and it will be warmer Sunday morning with lows in the upper 50s. A few showers are possible on Sunday as a weak cold front moves closer to us. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
We’ll warm up a good bit on Monday. Even with a few showers and storms, highs will be near 80. A stronger cold front is expected to move in late Monday night and into Tuesday morning. This will spark more showers and storms early on Tuesday. We’ll still remain in the upper 70s on Tuesday.
A few showers may pop up by Wednesday, but it’s looking drier and cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
