Member of President Trump’s cabinet talks business in Mississippi

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A member of President Trump’s cabinet visits Mississippi Friday to talk business.
Linda McMahon, the Administrator of the Small Business Administration and well known as a professional wrestling executive, is on a nationwide tour.
McMahon is highlighting the importance of small business to local and the national economy.
At the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson, Governor Phil Bryant explained how the SBA was instrumental in securing funding for the business.
McMahon says partnerships with schools and colleges are vital.
“That’s one of the number one issues that I’m hearing around the country,” McMahon said. "How can SBA then work with community colleges, technical colleges, bring private industry in to say this is what we need, this is how we need you to address your curriculum.”
“It’s just critical because we just now have almost 52,000 job openings in the State of Mississippi,” said Governor Bryant. “So we’ve got entrepreneurs, a lot of them women in the State of Mississippi. One of the fastest growing categories of entrepreneurs and small business people are women.”
State officials say right now Mississippi is creating about 22,000 new businesses a year.
